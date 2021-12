Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on ‘Game of Thrones’

On the series finale of Game of Thrones, the Queen of Dragons was murdered by Jon Snow (Kit Harington), after she murdered an entire city and planned to kill his close friend, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). During the May 2019 episode, he told her, “You are my queen, now and always,” before kissing her and stabbing her.