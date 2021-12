Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) on ‘The Walking Dead’

Like Lost before it, The Walking Dead was known for killing off beloved characters, but arguably no death was as upsetting as that of Glenn Rhee’s (Steven Yeun) in season 7. Comic book readers assumed the death was coming given its occurrence in the source material, but the moment came as a shock to fans who hadn’t read the series — and most viewers agreed that it was surprisingly graphic, even for a zombie apocalypse show.