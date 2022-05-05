TV’s Most Shocking Deaths: From [Spoiler] on ‘Game of Thrones’ to [Redacted] on ‘You’

Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) on ‘The Flash’

Saving the world sometimes means losing a hero. In order to save Caitlin (Panabaker) from the villainous Deathstorm (Robbie Amell) in the middle of season 8, Team Flash asked Frost (also Panabaker) to level up her powers. The process resulted in Frost’s death, leaving a devastated Caitlin without her sister figure. “I loved getting to play her and all the different variations of her, the evil version, and then particularly these last couple of seasons, getting to see her really come into her own and have experiences and grow up and mature and take responsibility for her actions, I’ve enjoyed that immensely,” Panabaker told EW about the shocking death. “So obviously it’s a loss, but it did make for some great storytelling.”