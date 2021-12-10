Mr. Big (Chris Noth) on ‘And Just Like That’

Sex and the City fans were devastated in December 2021 when Carrie’s husband, John James Preston (a.k.a. Mr. Big), died in the first episode of revival series, And Just Like That. The financier, who experienced heart problems during season 6 of SATC‘s original run, had a heart attack after a particularly invigorating session on his Peloton bike.

After the episode debuted, Peloton issued a statement noting that Mr. Big’s death couldn’t only be attributed to his exercise. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6,” the company told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”