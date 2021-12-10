Roseanne Conner (Roseanne Barr) on ‘The Conners’

Following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet in May 2018, the revival Roseanne was canceled by ABC. In June, the network announced they’d be bringing back The Conners, a sitcom that would follow the family without its lead character. On the series premiere of The Conners, the family found out Roseanne had died due to an overdose on opioids, which made sense since the character had struggled with a pill addiction in the past. Following the October premiere, Barr said in a statement that the death “lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show.”