TV’s Most Shocking Deaths: From [Spoiler] on ‘Game of Thrones’ to [Redacted] on ‘You’

Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) on ‘Ozark’

There were many deaths throughout Ozark’s four seasons, but the one that shocked fans the most was when Ruth was killed in an act of retaliation. During the second half of the final season, which aired in April 2022, Ruth murdered Javi (Alfonso Herrera) after she learned he was responsible for the death of her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan). Her revenge plan led to a startling twist when Javi’s mom followed her home in the series finale and shot her.