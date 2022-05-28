Leaving Gilead! Alexis Bledel to Exit ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Ahead of Season 5

Alexis Bledel

The Gilmore Girls alum is set to depart Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of season 5. The forthcoming season has yet to premiere on the streaming platform. Bledel notably starred as Ofglen/Emily in the series since its 2017 debut.

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support,” Bledel told Variety in a May 2022 statement.