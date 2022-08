Barbie Ferreira

In August 2022, the actress confirmed her departure from Euphoria after two seasons.

“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye,” Ferreira wrote via her Instagram Story. “I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it.”