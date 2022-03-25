Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Chloe Bailey, Luka Sabbat, Halle Bailey and Jordan Buhat

The Grown-ish season 4 finale saw Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her classmates finally graduate from Cal U. However, their graduation subtly alluded to the departure of six beloved characters.

“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka and Jordan will always be a part of the ‘-ish’ family. This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return,” season 5 showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly told Deadline in a statement in March 2022. “For season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and Doug (Diggy Simmons) in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal U, including Junior (Marcus Scribner).”