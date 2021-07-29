Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

Jodie Whittaker

Following three seasons on BBC’s Doctor Who, Whittaker confirmed that she would be departing after originally making history as the first female Time Lord.

“In 2017, I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them,” the Black Mirror alum said in a statement about her exit in July 2021. “I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever.”

Showrunner Chris Chibnall, who also announced that he would be leaving, admitted that their plan was always “three series and out.”

“I can’t imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I’m not going to!” the writer shared in his own statement at the time.