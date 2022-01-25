Jorja Fox Leaves 'CSI: Vegas' to Keep Sara and Grissom Together

Jorja Fox

The actress will not reprise her role as Sara Sidle in CSI: Vegas season 2. William Petersen exited previously — though he remains an executive producer — and Fox didn’t want to force the Sara and Grissom to split.

“I have decided not to ‘Sidle up’ for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times,” Fox, who spent 15 years on the original CSI, shared via Twitter in January 2022. “And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can’t split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom … So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together.”