Kaylee Bryant Exits 'Vampire Diaries' Spinoff 'Legacies' After 3 Years

Kaylee Bryant

The Legacies star announced in December 2021 that she was leaving the Vampire Diaries spinoff behind after three years. “As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” the actress said in a statement after her final episode aired. “I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world. [My character] Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on so that one day everyone feels free to love whoever they want regardless of gender.”