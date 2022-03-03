Maia Mitchell

The Australia native, who played Callie Foster on The Fosters for five seasons before starring on the spinoff show alongside Cierra Ramirez, announced that she was leaving Good Trouble in March 2022 via Instagram. “While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret, for some time I have suppressed a gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest,” she wrote following the season 4 finale, which saw her character leave Los Angeles for a new job in Washington D.C.

After thanking the show’s fans for their support and the cast and crew for understanding, Mitchell added that she still holds Good Trouble close to her heart. “I’m so thrilled that I now hold the title of Good Trouble‘s newest biggest fan,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to see what the team has in store for what I know will be another incredible season!”