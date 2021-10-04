Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

Mark Consuelos

The Riverdale star said goodbye to the CW series in October 2021 after four years of playing “hunky villain” Hiram Lodge. “From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell,” showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa told Deadline following the season 5 finale. “And what’s funny is, Mark couldn’t be more different from Hiram. A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone.”

He continued, “We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge.”