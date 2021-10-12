Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

Mark Harmon

The actor exited CBS’ long-running drama NCIS in October 2021 after more than 18 years of playing Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. “As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” executive producer and showrunner Steve Binder said in a statement about the episode. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years … never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”