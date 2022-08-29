Michael Fishman

The Connors will be down one character in season 5, TVLine reported in August 2022. Fishman, who played Darlene and Becky’s younger brother DJ, will not be in the ABC sitcom moving forward. The actor first played the role from ages 6 to 15 on the original Roseanne and returned as a series regular for the first four seasons of the revival.

Jayden Rey, who plays DJ’s daughter Mary, will no longer appear as a full-time cast member, but she is expected to guest star on the fifth season of The Connors.