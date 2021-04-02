Shocking TV Exits

Rege-Jean Page

Netflix announced in April 2021 that the actor would not reprise his role as Simon Basset (a.k.a. The Duke of Hastings) in season 2 of Bridgerton. “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the statement read. “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

Page explained to Variety at the time that he always saw the role as “a one-season arc” since that is how it was pitched to him and his contract stated the same. “I have nothing but excitement for Bridgerton continuing to steam train off and conquer the globe,” he said. “But there is also value in completing these arcs and sticking the landing.”