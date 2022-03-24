Shocking TV Exits Through the Years

Ruby Stokes

Despite plans to have her Bridgerton character, Francesca, have a bigger role on season 2, the actress had to leave the show after just three episodes of filming. According to showrunner Chris Van Dusen, the actress had a scheduling conflict with another Netflix series, Lockwood & Co.

“I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through Season 2,” Van Dusen told TVLine in March 2022. “After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control. Perhaps Season 3 will be the charm.”