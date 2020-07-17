Shocking TV Exits

Afton Williamson

At the end of The Rookie’s first season, Williamson announced she would not be returning and made allegations of racial discrimination and sexual harassment on set. Production company eONe launched an investigation, which included “nearly 400 hours of interviews,” and those identified “did not conduct themselves in an unlawful manner or demonstrate behavior inappropriate for the workplace.” Her character, Talia Bishop, was written off the series; in the season 2 premiere, Officer Bishop had decided to leave the LAPD.