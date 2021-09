Titus Makin

The season 4 premiere of The Rookie started off with Makin’s Officer Jackson West getting shot and killed. A body double played the character after the actor did not return for the new season. Showrunner Alex Hawley told TVLine that the writers “needed to do the best that we could to honor the character who’s been so primally a part of the show” without actually having the original cast member there for the sendoff.