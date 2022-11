Alfred Enoch — ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

The Harry Potter alum appeared in the 2021 Apple TV+ series Foundation after the crime drama came to an end in May 2020. He also returned to the stage, portraying Romeo in a 2021 production of Romeo and Juliet at the Globe Theatre in London.

In May 2022, he served as Dramaturg for Shades of Blue at the London performing arts venue Sadler’s Wells.