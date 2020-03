Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Becca Kufrin

A month after the season 22 Bachelor proposed, he admitted to Becca that he was conflicted over his feelings for runner-up Lauren Burnham. Their split was filmed in front of the cameras in the middle of January 2018, less than two months after they got engaged. (Arie and Lauren, meanwhile, wed in January 2019).

Relationship Length: Less than Two Months