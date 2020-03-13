Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft

After the season 13 Bachelor proposed to the Dallas native, he confessed he still had feelings for runner-up Molly Malaney. As a result, the taping of the After the Final Rose was moved up and changed to a closed set. (Jason and Molly wed in 2010.)

“To say that we went into that After the Final Rose in an absolutely perfect place is a lie. [But] had we completely severed ties and broken up? No!” Melissa said in a 2017 interview. “You could have at least warned a chick before he walked out here,. We talked minutes before I went out on that stage, and he never said anything.”

Relationship Length: One Month