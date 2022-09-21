Shortest ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Relationships in History

Tino Franco and Rachel Recchia

The couple got engaged during the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette — but split while the show as airing after Rachel accused Tino of cheating.

“There is no excuse for what you did. You broke my heart,” Rachel said, shutting down Tino’s claims that they were ever “on a break” from their engagement when he kissed another girl. “I don’t understand, like, you are literally still running in circles. We are up here and nothing is making sense to me still.”

Relationship Length: Less than 4 months