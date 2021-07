Dominique Moceanu

The former Olympic gymnast shared an old video of her competition via Twitter, alongside the message, “I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall. I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. @Simone_Biles decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health—‘a say’ I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian.”