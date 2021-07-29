Justin Bieber

A mental health advocate in his own right, Bieber shared a sweet message of support for Biles in an Instagram post.

“Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul. Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why,” the “Sorry” singer wrote. “People thought I was crazy for not finishing the Purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles.”

The gymnast shared the Grammy winner’s post via her own Instagram Story alongside heart and pointing emojis.