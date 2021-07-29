Nastia Liukin

The Olympic gold medalist is no stranger to the pressure Biles has faced. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she penned a letter to her all-around gold successor.

“Dear Simone, Thank you,” the message began. “Thank you for showing the depth of who you are beyond an athlete as a leader, role model, mental health warrior, and person. Thank you for epitomizing what the next generation of role models should be. Thank you for creating a safer space for current and future athletes to unequivocally be themselves. Thank you for helping the world realize that prioritizing your physical and mental health is the mark of a true champion.”

The 2008 champion continued, “Thank you for illuminating that nobody is defined by the depth of their trophy case, and that you don’t owe anything to anyone but yourself and the pursuit of happiness. Thank you for taking the sport of gymnastics to new heights as the unanimous GOAT. No one will be remembered for any single routine, competition, or medal. You, however, will undeniably be remembered by many for the compassion and bravery shown here in Tokyo. You came here as a gymnast, and you’re leaving as a hero. xo NL.”