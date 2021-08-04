Taylor Swift

After the “Betty” songstress narrated a clip about the gymnast for NBC’s coverage of the balance beam event final, Biles shared her reaction via social media. “I’m crying,” the Courage to Soar author tweeted. “How special. I love you @taylorswift13.”

The Grammy winner, whose song “This Is Me Trying” was also featured in the video, replied to Biles’ tweet with her own heartfelt message. “I cried watching YOU,” she wrote. “I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you.”