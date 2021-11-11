Keke Palmer Wants In

During a November episode of The Talk, Keke Palmer asked Goldberg for a role in the movie. “Whoopi, I gotta shoot my shot, like I did with Issa [Rae] a little bit ago,” she said. “I heard that Tyler Perry is doing Sister Act 3, and I just want you to know that I’m available for the job — any job. I mean, you ain’t got to say nothing now, you know, I’ll send you an email or something. Just let me know if you need me.” Goldberg responded, “I already brought it up. C’mon, Keke.”