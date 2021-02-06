Bill Nunn

Nunn played cop Eddie Souther, whose job it was to keep Deloris safe until she testified against Vince. The Pennsylvania native starred in Save Me, Bulletproof, Ambushed, Lockdown, Firehouse Dog and Won’t Back Down. He also appeared on The Job and Sirens. One of his biggest roles was playing Joseph “Robbie” Robertson in the Spider-Man franchise. The actor died on September 24, 2016, at the age of 62. He is survived by his wife, Donna Nunn, and their two children, Cydney and Jessica.