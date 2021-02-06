Harvey Keitel

The Oscar nominee played mob boss Vince LaRocca, the disgruntled ex of Deloris. Keitel later starred in Pulp Fiction, Smoke, From Dusk Till Dawn, One Last Dance, Little Fockers, The Last Godfather and The Irishman. He also played Sadusky in the National Treasure franchise. Keitel appeared on Life of Mars and The Power Inside and has produced multiple films, including Reservoir Dogs and Cuban Blood. He is father of three children, daughter Stella and sons Hudson and Roman, from different relationships. The New York native shares his youngest child with wife Daphna Kastner, who he married in 2001.