Kathy Najimy

The California native played witch Mary in Hocus Pocus in between her portrayal of Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act and its sequel. She then appeared in Hope Floats, The Wedding Planner, Numb3rs, WALL-E and All You Can Eat. Najimy also voiced multiple characters on Pepper Ann, before starring on Veronica’s Closet, King of the Hill (as Peggy Hill), Make It or Break It, Unforgettable, Veep and Duncanville. In the theater, Najimy is known for starring in Broadway’s Dirty Blonde. She cocreated the off-Broadway hit Back to Bacharach and David and directed and cowrote These Girls. The star has been married to comedian Dan Finnerty since 1998. The couple share daughter Samia.