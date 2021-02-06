Maggie Smith

The British actress played Mother Superior in both of the nun-themed films. She has since starred in The First Wives Club, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood, Nanny McPhee Returns, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Sherlock Gnomes. Smith also famously played Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter franchise and portrayed Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham on Downton Abbey for six seasons. Smith has also performed in numerous stage plays, including The Lady in the Van and A German Life. The Oscar winner is mother of two sons, Toby Stephens and Chris Larkin, with her ex-husband Robert Stephens.