Mary Wickes

The St. Louis, Missouri, native played Sister Mary Lazarus — an older nun who thinks she is a great driver but is actually horrible — in the musical film. She reprised her role the following year before playing Aunt March in Little Women. She then appeared in Weldon Pond and voiced Laverne in the Hunchback of Nortre Dame. Wickes also voiced the grandma on Life With Louie for two seasons. The White Christmas actress died on October 22, 1995. She was 85.