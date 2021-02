Richard Portnow

The New York native played one of Vince’s thugs, Willy, who was tasked with locating and killing Deloris. The actor has since starred in Night Eyes Three, Man of the House, Mad City, Desert Thunder, The Mystery of Spoon River, Killer by Nature, Hitchcock, Café Society, Duke and Roe v. Wade. Portnow also appeared on Home Free, EZ Streets and The Sopranos.