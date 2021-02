Wendy Makkena

Makkena played Sister Mary Robert — the youngest nun — in both Sister Act and Sister Act 2. The New York native then starred on A League of Their Own, Judging Amy, Oliver Beene, Listen Up, The Mob Doctor and had guest appearances on NCIS, Numb3rs and Rizzoli & Isles. Her movie credits include Air Bud, Finding North, Wanderland, The Tomorrow Man and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. She married film producer Bob Krakower in 1997. They share daughter Ruby.