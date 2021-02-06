Whoopi Goldberg

The Oscar winner played Deloris and her witness protection alter ego, Sister Mary Clarence. She slipped back into her nun gown in the 1993 follow-up film. Goldberg has since starred in The Lion King, Corrina, Corrina, Rat Race, Toy Story 3, A Little Bit of Heaven and Nobody’s Fool. The actress also had roles on Foxbusters, Freedom: A History of US, Whoopi, Glee, The Stinky & Dirty Show, Summer Camp Island and The Stand. Goldberg’s behind-the-camera work as producer, writer and director, includes Whoopi, Strong Medicine and more than 10 episodes of The View. The New York native has been one of the The View’s cohosts since 2007. She has also performed on Broadway in Xanadu, and portrayed Mother Superior in the musical version of Sister Act for a limited engagement on the West End in 2010. The Ghost star is also one of very few celebrities to earn an EGOT, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. The Whoopi & Maya cofounder has one daughter, Alex Martin, whom she shares with ex-husband, Alvin Martin.