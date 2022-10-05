‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Marques Houston

Houston’s Roger had major crushes on both of his neighbors, but in the end was seen as a friend and confidant by the twins. After his sitcom role, Houston appeared in You Got Served before starring on Cuts as Kevin Barnes. He was also seen in Boogie Town, The Love Letter and Sacrifice.

The actor has written many films, including We Belong Together, Fall Girls and Trigger. Music-wise, Houston has released six studio albums beginning with his 2003 debut record, MH.

In August 2020, the California native married Miya Dickey, a little over a year after he asked her to marry him. The couple welcomed daughter Zara in December 2021.