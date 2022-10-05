‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tamera Mowry
Sister, Sister was just the beginning when it comes to the Mowry sisters’ joint projects. They both starred in Seventeen Again (with their little brother, Tahj Mowry), the Twitches films, Detention and the reality show Tia & Tamera.
Beginning in 2015, they started cowriting the Twintuition book series. Tamera continued her TV work with roles on Strong Medicine and Roommates. She also appeared in Christmas Angel and A Christmas Miracle. The actress was a cohost on The Real for six seasons, from 2013 to 2020.
She started an Instagram Live cooking show, The Housley Life: Wine & Dine, with her husband Adam Housley, amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The couple, who wed in 2011, share two children.