‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry, Marques Houston and More

‘Sister, Sister’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Tim Reid

After playing strait-laced father Ray, Reid appeared in Alley Cats Strike and You Wish! He had a recurring role on That ‘70s Show as William Barnett before starring in Chasing Waterfalls, The Rooftop Christmas Tree and Baking Christmas.

The Virginia native has both writer and director credits to his name and founded New Millennium Studios with his wife, Daphne Maxwell, in 1997, which they later sold. Reid has written a few books as well, including Tim and Tom: An American Comedy in Black and White.

He shares two children with ex-wife Rita Reid.

