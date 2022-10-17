Breaking the News to Truely

During the beginning of the episode, it became clear that Kody was not ready to tell Truely that he and Christine were over. He especially didn’t want to tell her about the move, since he had yet to come to terms with the situation.

“I’ve heard so many kids being devastated by that kind of news,” he said, before telling Christine, “I need to start taking her with me — I don’t know why I’m not having the girls come over. I want her to come over every week.”

Christine told the cameras: “I would love it if Kody took Truely for a few days. She would love it. I would love him to have a great relationship with all of my kids.”

Kody, meanwhile, confessed, “I still think maybe we can get reconciled. I don’t want to tell Truely yet. I would like to find some way to get Christine to stay here and make it easier and more convenient for me to hang out with the kids.”

Toward the end of the episode, however, Christine told viewers that she had to tell Truely about the breakup because she accidentally overheard her talking about moving to Utah.

“I sat Truely down and I told her we’re moving and she started to cry. I said, ‘Well, there’s more love.’ Rather than let her leave the room — she needs to know everything,” she recalled, adding that she told her daughter, “‘It’s just you and I that are moving.’ Her little face was heartbroken.”

Christine then explained that she told Truely that she and Kody were “already divorced” to eliminate any hope for the preteen that they might get back together.

“I didn’t know if Kody and I were actually divorced until right this second. There’s not ever going to be a piece of paper,” Christine told the camera, referring to the fact that she was never legally married to Kody. “I really quickly made up my mind and told her, ‘No, we’re already divorced.’”