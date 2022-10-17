Gwendlyn Opens Up About Her Sexuality

While helping her sister Ysabel pack for college, Gwendlyn spoke to the cameras about her own growth and sexuality. “I’m bisexual. I’m not only attracted to women I’m also attracted to men and people that fall into other gender spectrums,” she said after joking with her sister that she couldn’t bully her because it was “pride month.”

Christine, meanwhile, revealed that it became clear to her that Gwen was bisexual after Meri’s child, Leon, came out as gay. “Immediately I thought, ‘Oh, so is Gwendolyn.’ I knew immediately and we had great conversations about it,” Christine recalled.