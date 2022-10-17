Janelle’s Move Pushes Kody Closer to Robyn

“I really don’t know how this is going to play out. I do not want to live in the trailer,” Kody confessed after Janelle moved the RV onto their land in Arizona. “The silly part of this is that Janelle is trying to sell everybody how cool it is. Christine and Meri don’t think it’s cool at all. They think it’s stupid so they are teasing Janelle.”

Janelle, for her part, said she was committed to the move and joked that her dogs and kids’ comfort will always come over that of Kody’s. “I’ll choose the dogs. Gonna choose the kids, gonna choose the dogs,” she told the cameras, after Kody complained that her pups shouldn’t be allowed to sleep in the bed.

After visiting the site, Robyn, 43, revealed that she was worried about how RV living would affect Janelle and Kody’s relationship. “I know that Janelle and Kody have had a lot of tension through the last year, year and a half because of COVID,” Robyn said. “Is this gonna be something that brings them together because they’re working together on this RV or is it going to be something that you know they’re frustrated. I keep praying for them.”

Kody explained during a confessional that he too was worried about the drama that could come with Janelle living out in a fifth-wheel. “In plural marriage, if you’re not around a lot for a wife, she takes it personal. She feels like plural marriage is unfair,” he said. “In this case, Janelle has a tiny little kitchen and a tiny little house and tiny little bathroom. And if I’m not around, she will start to feel like she’s marginalized. But she made choices that are major inconveniences to me.”