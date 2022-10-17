Meri and Kody Are Still Living Worlds Apart

During the episode, Janelle and Kody drove the RV to Meri’s bed and breakfast where Meri, 51, had been living since her mom’s passing. While the visit appeared to be good for all of the adults, Meri later confessed that she and Kody were still at odds.

“My relationship with Kody has not improved as far as, like, a husband and wife relationship. That’s not something that he’s interested in,” Meri said during a confessional. “It is what it is.”

Kody, meanwhile, told the cameras, “I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it’s not a married situation. It’s an amiable relationship but I don’t think it’s a fulfilling relationship for Meri in any way.”

The Brown family leader also noted that while he and Meri weren’t the most functional couple, they were nothing like him and Christine. “Right now, I’m in the gall of bitterness with Christine,” he explained. “On the other hand, I have a fondness for Meri because Meri and I are getting along. I don’t feel betrayed by Meri. I feel betrayed by Christine.”