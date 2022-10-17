Cancel OK
‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Christine Brown ‘Broke’ Daughter Truely’s Heart Over Kody Split, Janelle’s RV Move Causes More Drama

‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Christine Brown Breaks Daughter Truely’s Heart Over Kody Split, Janelle’s RV Move Causes More Drama
Ysabel Gets Real About Her Relationship With Dad Kody

“I would describe my relationship with my dad as … it’s fine. I’m going to miss my mom more than I miss him I think,” Ysabel, who graduated from high school in June 2021, said during the episode. “Because I don’t actually think we’re close at all. He’s still my dad.”

Ysabel noted that she was OK with her parents getting divorced, adding, “I think they both deserve to be happy and I don’t think anyone can be happy in a loveless marriage.”

