Christine Is Officially Done

“I’m sitting here and wondering if we’re making a mistake,” Kody told Christine as they spoke about her walking away from their marriage. “I’m worrying that I’m making a mistake [with letting you leave].”

While Christine admitted that she thought they’d “be together forever,” she was ready to embark on something new. “I think what’s healthy for me and for our family is me leaving,” she said.

Christine later told the cameras just how broken she was before splitting from Kody. “I thought that it was OK to be sad. I think I was a lot sadder than I thought,” she revealed. “I tried to be happy as much as possible and certainly I still found joy in things. Plural marriage is tough.”