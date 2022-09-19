COVID Controversy

After months of pushing strict COVID rules on his family, Kody hit a wall with two of his and Janelle’s sons, Gabe, 20, and Garrison, 23. “I just got off the phone with Garrison. He’s blaming me for all the COVID things going on in our family,” the patriarch said, noting that Garrison was also “mad at me for not coming around.” According to Kody, Garrison threatened to cut all ties with him in the wake of the COVID drama.

“He’s telling his dad, ‘I’m done. I’m done with you because I don’t like how I think my mom is being treated. How we’re being treated in this house,’” Janelle said of the incident.