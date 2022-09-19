The Favorite Sister Wife?

“It’s hard to see just such a contrast with Kody with how he is at Robyn’s house versus how he is at my house,” Christine said on Sunday. “He’s just disengaged at my house. My kids and I hike all the time. Kody came hiking with us once and he brought Robyn’s kids because he was babysitting them.”

Christine wasn’t the only sister wife on Sunday’s episode to express concern over how Kody seemingly favored Robyn from the moment she married into the group. Janelle confessed, “When he’s at my house he doesn’t come home until 6 p.m.” and noted that he’s often at Robyn’s place because she has the youngest kids.

Robyn denied being Kody’s favorite, revealing during a confessional that “this isn’t a new complaint that Kody favors me. I’m not getting some preferential treatment even though that’s what they think.”

She explained: “Kody’s been at my house a lot just by default because of the decisions the other wives are making.” Robyn also expressed concern with how Kody’s COVID rules had altered how the family unit interacted.

“I love Kody dearly, but this is not what I chose. His other relationships are stressing him out so much that it’s not like it’s really fun to have him around much anyway,” she added. “He’s an angry man right now. What’s going on with him and Christine … I’ve never seen him like this before.”