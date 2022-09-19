The Moving Drama

Kody was frustrated that Christine had chosen to move to Utah instead of somewhere closer to the family. “I’m disgusted by this that she’s going to move Truely,” he told the cameras. “I don’t want to push her into something crazy. Men don’t win in divorces.”

Christine, on the other hand, said during a confessional that she wanted Truely to be surrounded by family where she grew up. “I would rather take her away from this situation before she clues in,” she explained.

To make matters worse, the former couple’s daughter Isabelle announced that she was moving to North Carolina to go to school. While Kody was supportive of the news, he later confessed that he felt “broken” and sad that she was moving “under these circumstances.”