Christine Tells the Wives About Her and Kody Split

“This isn’t going to be a surprise to any of them,” Christine told the cameras. “I think me leaving is very private. Right now, I don’t want anyone to know but us. This is hard. I want all five of us [to] just us create a little bubble.”

The mother of six invited the adults in the family to her place to tell them about her plan to leave the group once and for all. “[It’s] no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time. I have decided to leave,” Christine started. “I’m going to leave Kody. Just leave.”

There was silence for a long period of time and then Christine continued, saying, “It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness. There hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice.”

Robyn, who went through a divorce of her own before meeting Kody, started to cry after hearing the news. “I’m in shock. I can’t tell … it’s not really computing,” she said in a confessional. “It’s not really making sense right now.”

Christine proceeded to reassure the group that her kids will still have relationships with their plural siblings. “I think that this is still family, it’s just going to look different,” she added.

Meri, meanwhile, seemed upset about Christine’s choice, later telling the cameras: “When I married Kody, when Janelle married Kody, when Christine married Kody, when Robyn married Kody — each one of us made a commitment to each other. To all of us. That we would love each other. That we would respect each other. That we would stick through it thick and thin and we’d work these things out. Come on, you guys, can’t we get our heads out of our butts?”